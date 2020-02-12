A day after Delhi verdict, OMCs increase LPG price

The sixth hike since September last year ranged from Rs144.5 (for Delhi) for a 14.2 kg non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder to 147 (for Chennai). According to information available on Indian Oil Corporation’ website, a LPG cylinder was available for Rs858.5 in Delhi. In Kolkata, LPG cylinder prices were hiked by Rs149 to Rs896, in Mumbai by Rs145 to Rs829.5 and in Chennai by Rs147 to Rs881.

While fuel retailers revise prices of LPG cylinders on the first day of every month, the price is primarily dependent on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of US dollar and rupee. The last price revision took place on 1 January before the Delhi assembly election' dates got announced on 6 January.

The domestic cooking gas cylinder hike came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Delhi assembly elections. Fighting on the strongly focused agenda of development and a pro-poor campaign, AAP managed to win 62 of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly, securing a third consecutive term.

Interestingly, there has been a pattern to energy pricing and elections in India. As the polling for the 17th Lok Sabha came to an end on 19 May, the state owned oil marketing companies started increasing transportation fuel prices. Interestingly, the diesel and petrol retail prices in the country remained subdued when the general elections were on.

India’s three government-run oil marketing companies—Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL)--had also refrained from raising prices while the Karnataka poll campaign was on. OMC’s on their part have repeatedly denied any corelation between elections and transportation fuel price freeze.

“It shows that the central government cannot manage the economy. All their decisions are related to the vote bank. Now that elections are over, prices have been increased. In the recent Delhi elections, people not only voted for the work of the Delhi government but also against how the central government has been handling the economy. This decision will have a huge blow to residents of other states," Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP spokesperson said.

The central government maintains that it has got no role in pricing since India’s three government-run oil marketing companies introduced dynamic fuel pricing, joining countries such as the US and Australia, where fuel prices change daily depending on global oil price fluctuations.

To be sure, petrol prices were deregulated in June 2010 by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government decontrolled diesel prices in October 2014.

The Wednesday’s price increase comes in the backdrop of an estimated potential drop in energy demand, as the novel corona virus spread continued unabated and multiple governments’ cautioned people against travelling to affected regions. Also, Indian firms on a hunt for bargains on diverted cargoes of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), with Chinese energy majors declaring force majeure to avoid taking delivery of some cargoes, Mint reported on 10 February.

India is the world’s third-largest crude oil buyer and the fourth-largest LNG importer. It consumes 145 million standard cubic metres a day (mmscmd) of gas.

The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which averaged $56.43 and $69.88 per barrel in FY18 and FY19, respectively, averaged $65.52 in December 2019, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). The price was $ 53.23 a barrel on 11 February. The Indian basket represents the average of Oman, Dubai and Brent crude.

The centre is in favour of bringing petroleum products under the new indirect tax regime. At present, petroleum products are included under the goods and services tax (GST), in line with amendments to the Constitution. But GST will start to be levied on petroleum products only once the GST Council—the representative body comprising the Union and state finance ministers—approves the move.

Pretika Khanna contributed to the story.