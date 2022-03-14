A deep dive into India’s crude oil trade with Russia

India is heavily dependent on oil imports, the bulk of which comes from the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and South-East Asia. Russia’s oil-related exports to India are only about $1 billion. However, Russia is keen to scale this up even as the US has announced a ban on oil imports from the country and the UK has adopted a more gradual reduction. This offers the opportunity for a lucrative supply deal with the second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia. India, however, needs to find alternative payment channels due to the evolving crisis. This is also crucial for bilateral non-oil trade.