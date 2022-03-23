A gas giant maps out its hydrogen plan

Air Liquide understandably plans to build on existing customer relationships, assets and expertise. It will clean up its hydrogen production not just by building renewable-powered electrolyzes to split water into so-called green hydrogen and oxygen, but also by capturing and storing the emissions from its current gas-fueled process to make less environmentally-friendly “blue" hydrogen. And the projects it favors aren’t moonshots: For example, it is locating new facilities at industrial hubs which need less transport infrastructure and have a ready supply of potential customers.