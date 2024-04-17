A new answer to the biggest climate conundrum
Summary
- Will electrification of industry live up to its promise?
One of the more robust reasons for hope about the future of the climate comes from two simple facts and a delightful kicker. The facts are that electricity is a wonderfully versatile way of powering all sorts of things, and that lots of technologies can now generate it without emitting greenhouse gases. The kicker is that one of these technologies, solar power, is both very cheap and getting cheaper.