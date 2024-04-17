A new answer to the biggest climate conundrum

The fact that electricity does not have much of a record of providing heat has led to the idea that these emissions are “hard to abate". This is taken to mean that sorting them out needs new kinds of infrastructure. Carbon dioxide produced at the plant where the fuel is burned could be pumped into an underground repository, a process called carbon capture and storage (CCS); natural gas could be replaced by hydrogen. In the meantime, natural gas would continue to be used as a “bridge fuel" to a future both greener but also, alas, far off.