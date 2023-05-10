COP28 president designate urges oil & gas industry to phase out methane emissions by 20301 min read 10 May 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Al Jaber called for a phase-out of emissions across all sectors, including transportation, agriculture, and heavy industry, while investing in zero-carbon alternatives
Abu Dhabi: COP28 president designate and UAE minister for industry and advanced technology, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, on Wednesday urged the oil and gas industry to eliminate methane emissions by 2030 and adopt comprehensive net zero plans by 2050.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×