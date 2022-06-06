ACME Cleatech to invest Rs52,000 crore for green hydrogen project in Karnataka

CM Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka is in the forefront in renewable energy sector and the state government is formulating a green hydrogen policy
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Gurugram-based ACME Cleantech Solutions has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka government to invest ₹52,000 crore for setting up a hydrogen and ammonia plant with associated solar power unit in Mangaluru.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Gurugram-based ACME Cleantech Solutions has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka government to invest ₹52,000 crore for setting up a hydrogen and ammonia plant with associated solar power unit in Mangaluru.
The MoU was signed by EV Ramana Reddy, additional chief secretary in the commerce and industries department of the state government and Sandeep Kashyap, chief operating officer of ACME Cleantech Solutions.
The MoU was signed by EV Ramana Reddy, additional chief secretary in the commerce and industries department of the state government and Sandeep Kashyap, chief operating officer of ACME Cleantech Solutions.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka is in the forefront in renewable energy sector and the state government is formulating a green hydrogen policy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The state government would provide all the support and cooperation for speedy implementation of the project, Bommai said.
Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said: “An MOU was signed in my presence with Gurgaon based ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd Group for an investment of ₹52,000 crores to set up a Hydrogen & Ammonia unit & allied Solar Power Plant in Mangaluru. The ease of doing business in Karnataka makes it attractive to investors."
ACME Group has established the world’s first hydrogen-ammonia, solar plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan, which has already started production, said Vice Chairman of ACME Group Shashi Shekar.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the recent World Economic Forum meet held at Davos in Switzerland, ACME had signed an MoU for an investment of ₹50,000 crore in the renewable energy sector with the state.
The state government had also signed an MoU with ReNew Power during the Davos meet for investment of ₹50,000 crore in sectors across wind, solar, hybrid power, battery storage and green hydrogen.