ACME Group signs agreement with Tata Steel subsidiary for green hydrogen project in Odisha1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 07:16 PM IST
The company has signed the agreement with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone for 343 acres of land at its Gopalpur Industrial Park
New Delhi: Renewable energy firm ACME Group on Friday said it has signed a land agreement with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone (TSSEZL) for 343 acres for its green hydrogen and green ammonia project at the Gopalpur Industrial Park in Odisha.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message