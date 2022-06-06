ACME Group to invest $6.7 billion in green hydrogen project in Karnataka

The green hydrogen and ammonia plant, which will create about 2,000 jobs, will have the capacity to produce 1.2 million tonnes per annum. It will also have a solar power unit attached.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy, has some of the best environmental credentials among cleaner-burning fuels. The zero-carbon fuel is made using renewable power from wind or solar sources to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.
While green hydrogen is not currently made in India on a commercial scale, Indian businessmen Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have announced plans to produce it.
Earlier in May, Karnataka signed a $6.4 billion agreement with U.S.-listed ReNew Power over a 7-year period on energy projects in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India, with a population more than three times larger than the European Union, has a much lower per capita energy consumption, but among the fastest rates of energy demand growth in the world.