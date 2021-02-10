Acme Solar, France’ Lhyfe Labs plan green hydrogen business in India and Europe

NEW DELHI: Acme Solar Holdings Ltd. and France’ Lhyfe Labs SAS plan to jointly produce green hydrogen in India and Europe, according to India’s largest pure-play solar platform.

Green or clean hydrogen gas is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer that may be fed by wind power, solar power or hydropower. Hydrogen is also produced in electrolysis using fossil fuels, a practice that is being increasingly shunned due to climate change concerns.

Acme’s green hydrogen foray comes in the backdrop of India looking to mandate green hydrogen usage to industries such as fertilizer, steel, and petrochemicals, among others, as part of the proposed National Hydrogen Energy Mission, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November.

According to a statement by Acme Solar to Mint, the two firms, "have signed Memorandum of Understanding to research, create and collaborate for production of green hydrogen in target countries in Europe and India."

The group, founded in 2003 by Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, has been looking at new businesses such as energy storage, green hydrogen, and ammonia. India, on the other hand, has been rapidly expanding its clean energy capacity at low tariffs and has a 450 GW renewable energy target by 2030.

Queries emailed to Nantes-headquartered Lhyfe Labs on late Tuesday remained unanswered.

This development follows the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasting that India’s energy demand will grow at the fastest pace globally over the next two decades.

In a report titled “The India Energy Outlook 2021", released on Tuesday, the IEA said, “India has the potential to close the cost gap between hydrogen from electrolysis and natural gas more quickly than many other countries due to its relatively high gas prices and low-cost solar PV potential, but flexible electrolysis and cost-effective hydrogen storage will be essential to integrate hydrogen with variable renewables."

Seen as a next-generation fuel, hydrogen is emission-free and has three times higher energy content per unit mass than petrol. It is increasingly being viewed as a preferred fuel source for transportation and storage.

“The draft Mission document has already gone through consultation process and is expected to be finalized in February 2021. Thereafter, it will go through inter-ministerial consultation and Cabinet approval process," the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) said in a statement on Tuesday.

India plans to build green hydrogen plants that will run on electricity produced by green energy sources and help reduce dependence on fossil fuels for mobility. They will provide grid-scale storage solutions and provide feedstock for ammonia production. The plan assumes significance in the backdrop of India running the largest renewable energy programme, with solar power tariffs at a record low of ₹1.99 per unit. The rates are expected to decline further.

“Both the companies will work together on business opportunities to achieve lowest levelised cost of energy by collaborating competencies and technical know-how of design, produce, engineer, construct, commission and invest in green hydrogen production facility through renewable energy," the Acme Solar statement added.

There has been a growing traction for the new-age fuel in India, with firms such as state-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Greenko, and Adani Group planning green hydrogen foray. Greenko and Adani Group have separately tied up with Italy’s Snam S.p.A. for setting up a green hydrogen business.

“Low-carbon hydrogen has particular potential in the context of India's industry sector, since it can be used in place of natural gas, coking coal or oil products. This means that steel, ammonia-based fertilisers and methanol—among other products—could all be produced from low CO2 emissions," the IEA report had said.

Meanwhile, Acme Solar is looking to sell 4.84-gigawatt (GW) of solar projects, with the assets sale process run by Cantor Fitzgerald (Hong Kong) Capital Markets Ltd as reported by Mint earlier. Of Acme Solar’s total portfolio of 5.5 GW, around 3 GW is operational.

The government plans to invite bids for setting up green ammonia projects within six months to reduce import dependence, with state run Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd calling bids for it, power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh told Mint in an earlier interview.

