New Delhi: Acme Solar Holdings Ltd on Friday announced it will raise $334 million through dollar-denominated green bonds.

This comes in the backdrop of a flurry of green bonds by Indian clean energy developers with a growing global focus on environment, sustainability and governance (ESG) investing.

“12 projects of ACME Solar Holdings Private Limited (ACME) today agreed to a debt investment of approx. $334 million, which will be funded by US dollar- denominated green bonds that were successfully priced today," Acme Solar said in its statement on Friday.

Acme Solar Holdings Ltd recently roped in Brookfield Renewable Partners for jointly setting up solar project in Rajasthan, as part of its playbook to sell equity stake in its projects. Also, Denmark’s state-owned fund IFU, United Nations Office for Project Services S3i, and Norway’s Scatec acquired stakes in separate solar projects of Acme Solar in Rajasthan.

“The bonds will be issued by an offshore company and proceeds of the bonds will be used for subscription of non-convertible debentures issued by ACME’s projects. The bonds will have a tenor of five years and a coupon rate of 4.7%. The issue was oversubscribed by over 3 times, which is a testimony of the strong business fundamentals of the underlying assets," the statement said.

“We have always been supported well by our Indian lenders and we are very happy to receive encouraging support from international investors as well. This will broaden our source of capital," Manoj K Upadhyay, founder and chairman, Acme Group said in the statement.

There is a growing investor interest in India’s solar generation and equipment manufacturing space.

“Global issuance of green, social and sustainability bonds – or sustainable bonds, collectively – is expected to hit $850 billion in 2021, a new annual record and a 59% jump from 2020," Moody's Investors Service said in a statement on Thursday.

“Following record first-half issuance, we now forecast about $450 billion of green bonds and $200 billion each of social bonds and sustainability bonds this year," said Matthew Kuchtyak, assistant vice president-analyst at Moody’s in the statement.

Acme Solar, founded in 2003 by Manoj Upadhyay, has been looking at new business opportunities in energy storage, green hydrogen and ammonia. It plans to produce green hydrogen in India and Europe with Lhyfe Labs SAS of France. Acme Solar and Oman’s Tatweer also plan to invest $2.5 billion for green ammonia and green hydrogen production.

“ACME understands that the issue received tremendous response from marquee investors with a distribution split of 56%/22%/22% between APAC, EMEA and North America/LATM regions. The bonds will list on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd," the statement said.

Acme Solar is the last entirely promoter-owned large green energy platform in India and of its portfolio of 4.8 GW, 2.2 GW is operational.

“ESG theme based investing with strong business fundamentals is globally gaining momentum. While, inherent nature of our business is net carbon negative, investors probably also gave weightage to ACME’s active efforts in implementing and operating its project with harmonious social connect with local communities in catchment area of its project locations," said Sandeep Kashyap, president, business, ACME Solar in the statement.

