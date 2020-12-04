India’s green economy has attracted a bevy of investors ranging from private equity funds, pension funds, strategic players among others. Recently private equity firm KKR announced the launch of its renewable energy platform—Virescent Infrastructure—to acquire green energy assets in India. Other potential deals and transactions in the works as reported by Mint include; Warburg Pincus Llc exploring the sale of its stake in rooftop solar power company Cleanmax, Hyderabad-based green energy producer Mytrah Energy India Pvt. Ltd restarting the majority stake sale process in the firm, and Goldman Sachs backed ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd exploring an overseas listing.