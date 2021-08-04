Actis eyes GIP’s Vector Green to bolster renewable capacity

After hitting a record low of ₹1.99 per unit in December, India’s solar power tariffs have firmed up in recent auction rounds. While the lowest quoted tariff for Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd’s Agar solar park and Shajapur solar park was ₹2.44 per kWh and ₹2.33 per kWh, respectively, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd’s auctions saw a lowest quoted winning bid of ₹2.42 per kWh.