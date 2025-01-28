Industry
Actis wins the race for Macquarie’s green energy platform Stride Climate Investments
Utpal Bhaskar 4 min read 28 Jan 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Summary
- The $325-million deal process is expected to be completed by February.
NEW DELHI : General Atlantic-owned Actis LLP has signed a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) to buy Macquarie Group Ltd’s green energy platform Stride Climate Investments in a deal with an enterprise value of around $325 million, said two people aware of the development.
