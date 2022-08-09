Actis to buy 400MW solar assets from Atha Group for ₹2,100 cr3 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 01:25 AM IST
- The rupee deal may be sealed in two months and the assets will be transferred to Actis’ platform, Blupine Energy
NEW DELHI : Actis Llp has won the bid to acquire Kolkata-based Atha Group’s 400 megawatt (MW) solar power assets for an equity value of around $100 million, and the sale purchase agreement has also been signed, said two people in the know, requesting anonymity.