Actis to buy 400MW solar assets from Atha Group for 2,100 cr

Actis is also set to complete the deal for Indian renewable energy platform Sprng Energy at an enterprise value of $1.55 billion with energy giant Shell Plc. Sprng Energy has solar and wind power assets of 2.9 gigawatts (GW), of which 2.1GW is operational, and 7.5GW is in the pipeline. Blupine Energy is the third clean energy firm by Actis in India following its deal selling Ostro Energy to ReNew Power Ventures in 2018 at an enterprise value of $1.5 billion.

