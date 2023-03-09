Activist investor slams gas firm Santos for reckless growth1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Santos Ltd., one of Australia’s largest oil and gas producers, is facing a demand from an activist investor to reverse a “reckless” strategy of capital expenditure and focus on shareholder returns.
Santos Ltd., one of Australia’s largest oil and gas producers, is facing a demand from an activist investor to reverse a “reckless" strategy of capital expenditure and focus on shareholder returns.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×