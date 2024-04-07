Adani begins commercial output of wafers and ingots for solar power
Adani Group has initiated the production of wafers and ingots for solar power. The group will start the production of polysilicon by 2027-28 to reduce its dependence on imports, especially from China
Adani Group has begun commercial production of wafer and ingots used for making solar power cells and modules at its factory in Gujarat and aims to make polysilicon in 2027/28 to become India's first integrated renewable energy player, a senior company official said.
