Adani bids for entire 6.4GW solar tender

The tender comes against the backdrop of India’s solar tariffs falling to a record low of ₹1.99 per unit at an auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd in December. The rates are expected to decline further due to lower cost of financing and investors being flush with capital. A reverse bid auction will be held by the Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corp. Ltd, the nodal agency, with these projects requiring an investment of around ₹25,600 crore.