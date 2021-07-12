Adani boosting coal assets despite vow to be carbon neutral

The findings may increase scrutiny on the India-based group and its founder, who is rapidly rising up the ranks of Asia’s richest people and earlier this year signed one of the continent’s biggest clean energy loans with 12 global banks. While almost all of Adani’s coal assets are in India -- where the government says it can’t prioritize eliminating emissions without sufficient financing from richer nations -- it is facing growing pressure from activists and some investors over the Carmichael project.

