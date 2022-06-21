Adani, Chettinad Logistics among bidders for Coal India import tenders

Adani, Chettinad Logistics among bidders for Coal India import tenders2 min read . 08:57 PM IST
- The PSU said that couple of coal exporting agencies from abroad also have shown interest including one from Indonesia
NEW DELHI :About 11 coal importers including Adani Enterprises and Chettinad Logistics Private Limited have shown interest to bid in the Coal India’s tenders for importing over 8 million tonne of coal to meet the surging power demand.
In a statement, the state-run coal major on Tuesday said that it held three pre-bid meetings with the prospective coal importing agencies showing interest in the three international competitive bidding e-tenders announced recently. The PSU said that couple of coal exporting agencies from abroad also have shown interest including one from Indonesia.
“A total of eleven coal importers joined the session with CIL officials. The prominent Indian agencies among them were Adani Enterprises Limited, Mohit Minerals and Chettinad Logistics Private Limited. Couple of coal exporting agencies from abroad also have shown interest including one from Indonesia," it said.
The meetings were scheduled to help the bidders keen on competing in the process, gain a better understanding of the bid document, scope of work and its finer shades and importantly iron out the crimps.
Coal India also said that it has amended the bid document and a corrigendum has already been floated on e-procurement portal to hasten the process
The interested parties had sought amendments including narrowing the time window of the bid price validity from 90 days to 60 days, it said.
Another amendment was fixing time period for the supply of the first tranche of shipment, from the date of letter of award, between four and six weeks. Earlier, the supply schedule was based on a particular percentage of delivery in each of the months of the second quarter of FY23.
For the coal that lands on the Indian shores coal quantity assessment and quality testing shall be done through CIL’s empaneled third party sampling agencies, it said.
CIL had previously floated a short term indent based international competitive bid for 2.416 million tonne (MTs) of coal to source coal from overseas on behalf of state gencos and Independent Power Plants (IPPs) for blending with the domestic coal.
After that two more medium term tenders for sourcing 3 million tonne each at the western and eastern ports of the country were floated to keep coal on tap for immediate availability and future use.
Last date or receipt of bids for short term tender is 29 June while that of medium term is 5 July.
Coal India floated the tenders in line with the government’s directive keeping in view the surging power demand and coal shortage at the country’s power plants.
Stock of coal at the 173 power plants tracked by the Central Electricity Authority was 25.58 million tonne, which is 38% of the required stock of 66.96 million tonne.