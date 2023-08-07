Adani Energy Solutions secures $1 bn financing for HVDC Link project in Mumbai2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:25 PM IST
The credit facility is part of the $700 million revolving project finance initiative tied up in October 2021 for AESL’s ongoing transmission assets portfolio.
New Delhi: Adani Energy Solutions on Monday announced the successful financial closure for its $1 billion Green HVDC link project, which will enable supply of more renewable power to the city and support its rising electricity demand.
