Adani Green Energy will invest ₹ 1.5 lakh crore to build 30 GW renewable energy plant on barren land at Khavda in Kutch of Gujarat

In a bid to create the world's largest renewable energy plant, Adani Green Energy is developing a 30 GW renewable energy plant at Khavda in Gujarat's Kutch. The plant set to be developed on a 538 sq km area of barren land will be almost as large as Mumbai and five times the size of Paris. The Khavda renewable energy project site would become the planet's largest power plant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In FY 24, Adani Green Energy will aim to produce 4 GW of power in addition to 2 GW of power, Vineet Jain MD, Adani Green Energy Ltd said on Sunday. The company plans to transform the project site into a 6 GW power plant by March 2025.

“Currently at the Khavda project site, 2 GW power production is completed and the company aims to produce 4 GW more in the ongoing financial year, 2024-25, making it 6 GW by March '25. After this the company plans to expand by a minimum of 5GW every year," PTI quoted Vneet Jaain as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Adani Green Energy's project in Khavda At present, Adani Green Energy's Khavda project site has 30 wind turbines installed. The work to install 50 more wind turbines is in progress. In addition to wind turbines, 40 lakh solar panels have also been installed. By 2029, the number of solar panels will be increased to 7 crore 50 lakh. With this, the energy production plant would be able to generate 45,000 MW by 2030.

Use of waterless cleaning robots for maintenance To ensure maintenance of the power plant amid water scarcity in the region, Khavda's AGEL project site is using waterless cleaning robots to address dust accumulation on panels and increase energy output. The project will help India in achieving 58 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in a year. The renewable energy project is spread across 12 states with Rajasthan and Gujarat emerging as the leading energy producers.

