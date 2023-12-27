Adani Green finalises joint venture with TotalEnergies, raises $300 million
ARE9L, the joint venture, houses a 1,050-MW portfolio comprising a mix of an already operational capacity of 300 MW, under-construction capacity of 500 MW, and under-development assets of 250 MW including both solar and wind projects in India.
New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) announced on Wednesday that it had finalised its 1,050-megawatt joint venture (JV) with TotalEnergies.
