Adani Green operational capacity up 49%

As the nation’s leading green energy firm, Adani Green boasts a total installed capacity of 20,000 MW
Adani Group’s renewable energy division—Adani Green—on Friday announced a 49% increase in its operational capacity, reaching 8,086 MW by the end of fiscal year 2023. This marks the most substantial capacity expansion by any domestic renewable energy company to date.
As the nation’s leading green energy firm, Adani Green boasts a total installed capacity of 20,000 MW.
The company has commissioned a 325 MW wind power facility in Madhya Pradesh, a 212 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan, and the first-ever and largest 2,140 MW solar-wind hybrid power plant in Rajasthan.
This capacity growth is part of the group’s broader strategy to decrease leverage levels by increasing efficiency across sectors and augmenting the group’s overall operating profit.
On 6 April, Mint initially reported that the Adani group, in recent creditor meetings, has presented plans to reduce the group’s leverage ratio from 4.1 times currently to 3.1 by the end of FY24, mainly by growing earnings rather than cutting debt, which amounts to approximately $23 billion.
The group aims to enhance its operating profit by nearly 50% to around ₹91,000 crore within the next two fiscal years, thereby lowering its leverage ratios and alleviating investor and creditor concerns.
Adani’s new strategy is significant in light of Hindenburg Research’s scathing report on 24 January, which labeled the group as over-leveraged.
The increase in Adani Green’s capacity could assist the group in reaching its target of accelerating earnings growth to 20-22% during FY2024-25.
The group’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 2013 was 7.6 times, falling to 3.2 in March 2022 but later rising to around 4.1 again during FY23, as per the Mint report. The group’s total debt amounts to ₹2.27 trillion as of 31 March.
On Friday, supported by the recent capacity addition, Adani Green announced a 58% YoY growth in energy sales, reaching 14.9 billion units in FY23, compared to 9.43 billion in FY22.
“Adani Green aims to achieve a renewable energy capacity of 45 GW by 2030 and to keep average tariff below Average Power Purchase Cost at the national level," the company stated in an exchange filing on Friday.
Under its solar energy portfolio, the company reported a 29% YoY increase in sales to 10,457 million units in FY23, primarily through the integration of SB Energy operational portfolio (1,700 MW) and the 212 MW capacity commissioned in Rajasthan during FY23.
This resulted in an effective operating capacity increase, according to the filing. The integration led to a 90 bps rise in capacity utilization factor and a 50 bps improvement in grid availability.
In its wind energy business, Adani Green disclosed a 37% YoY surge in sales to 1,820 million units in FY23 due to capacity growth to 971 MW from 497 MW.
During the March quarter alone, Adani Green brought a 700 MW solar-wind hybrid project online, raising the total hybrid capacity to 2,140 MW. In the final quarter of FY2023, the company’s energy increased by 69% YoY to 428 million units, mainly due to 100% plant availability.
On Thursday, Adani Green shares closed marginally lower at ₹941.15 apiece on the NSE. Indian markets were closed on Friday for Ambedkar Jayanti.