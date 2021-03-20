Adani Green to buy 50 MW Telangana solar project from SkyPower

India has set a target of achieving a 450GW renewable energy capacity by 2030. It currently has an installed renewable energy capacity of 89.63GW, with around 49.59GW capacity under execution and another 27.41GW been tendered. Around ₹4.7 trillion has already been invested in India’s renewable energy space in the last six years, with an expected ₹1 trillion investment opportunity each year till 2030.