Adani Green to buy Sterling & Wilson’s Telangana solar project for 446 cr

AGEL has formed an equal joint venture with French energy giant Total and plans to commission 25 GW by 2025. Total has invested $2.5 billion for acquiring a 50% stake in 2.35 GW operating solar assets of AGEL and a 20% stake in AGEL. With 3.24GW current operational capacity and 14.81 GW total portfolio, the JV has one of the largest green energy asset base in India and plans to commission 25 GW by 2025.