Adani in three-year LNG deal with Total

Adani in three-year LNG deal with Total1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 05:50 PM IST
The gas is being procured by Adani Total for sale to households and small industries, CEO Suresh Manglani said
NEW DELHI : Adani Total Gas Limited has reached a 3-year deal to import liquefied natural gas from French major Total’s portfolio, CEO Suresh Manglani said on Wednesday.
The gas is being procured by Adani Total Private Ltd for sale to households and small industries, he said.
Manglani did not specify the volume procured, but said the company wants a diversified portfolio for gas sourcing linked to various benchmarks.
