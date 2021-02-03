Adani in three-year LNG deal with Total

The gas is being procured by Adani Total for sale to households and small industries, CEO Suresh Manglani said

NEW DELHI : Adani Total Gas Limited has reached a 3-year deal to import liquefied natural gas from French major Total’s portfolio, CEO Suresh Manglani said on Wednesday.

Manglani did not specify the volume procured, but said the company wants a diversified portfolio for gas sourcing linked to various benchmarks.