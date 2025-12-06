Too much power, too little grid: Why Adani, NTPC and JSW are forced to cut solar power production
What happens when solar power capacity races ahead while transmission capacity lags? A bottleneck, that has forced the grid regulator to step in and direct power production cuts at Adani Group, NTPC Green, KKR-backed Serentica, EQT-backed Zelestra and JSW Group
Top solar power producers in Rajasthan have dialled down production, after a congested grid prompted the regional regulator to step in. According to three people aware of the matter, Adani Group, NTPC Green, KKR-backed Serentica, EQT-backed Zelestra and JSW Group have had to curtail peak-hour production totalling 5GW in the second half of November alone, leading to potential losses and highlighting the slow pace of transmission capacity addition in the face of frenetic solar power growth.