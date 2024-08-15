Adani Power key beneficiary after Centre eases norms for exporters; Bangladesh-bound power to be sold in India

  • Adani Power is said to be a key beneficiary as it is the only exclusive electricity provider to the crisis-hit Bangladesh.

Nikita Prasad
Published15 Aug 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Adani Power will sell Bangladesh-bound power in domestic markets. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Adani Power will sell Bangladesh-bound power in domestic markets. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)

Adani Power announced on Thursday, August 15, that it is committed to supplying electricity to Bangladesh, and that a recent amendment to power export rules does not affect its existing contract.

The amendment by the government facilitates connectivity to the Indian grid but does not impose any obligation on India to buy electricity, Adani Power said in a statement.

"Adani Power is committed to fulfil contractual obligations as per Bangladesh Power Development Board's demand schedule and provisions of the power purchase agreement and would look forward to continuing reciprocal fulfilment," said Adani Power in its statement.

The Union ministry of power has amended the norms to widen the sources of coal for generating power for the purpose of exports and to help generating companies avert losses in case of payment default by neighbouring countries.

 

 

First Published:15 Aug 2024, 05:42 PM IST
