Adani Power announced on Thursday, August 15, that it is committed to supplying electricity to Bangladesh, and that a recent amendment to power export rules does not affect its existing contract. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The amendment by the government facilitates connectivity to the Indian grid but does not impose any obligation on India to buy electricity, Adani Power said in a statement.

"Adani Power is committed to fulfil contractual obligations as per Bangladesh Power Development Board's demand schedule and provisions of the power purchase agreement and would look forward to continuing reciprocal fulfilment," said Adani Power in its statement.

The Union ministry of power has amended the norms to widen the sources of coal for generating power for the purpose of exports and to help generating companies avert losses in case of payment default by neighbouring countries.