Adani Power terminates pact to buy 49% stake in Odisha Power Gen Corp

"The sellers have intimated (on) December 24, 2020 that Government of Odisha...have exercised their RoFR to purchase (49%) shareholding in OPGC. Accordingly, the sellers have transferred the AES Shareholding in OPGC to the agency authorised by the Government of Odisha. As a result of this development, the SSPA has ceased to be effective," Adani Power said in a BSE filing on Thursday.