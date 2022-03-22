Adani Power ties up with Japan's IHI, Kowa Company for sustainable power generation

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The signatories will study the feasibility on a modification to achieve 20% liquid ammonia co-firing ratio and thereafter extend this to a ratio up to 100% mono-firing at the Adani Power Mundra Coal Fired Power Plant
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
Adani Power Ltd (APL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japanese companies IHI Corporation and Kowa Company, Ltd on environmentally sustainable power generation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Adani Power Ltd (APL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japanese companies IHI Corporation and Kowa Company, Ltd on environmentally sustainable power generation.
The signatories will study the feasibility on a modification to achieve 20% liquid ammonia co-firing ratio and thereafter extend this to a ratio up to 100% mono-firing at the Adani Power Mundra Coal Fired Power Plant, said a statement from Adani Power.
The signatories will study the feasibility on a modification to achieve 20% liquid ammonia co-firing ratio and thereafter extend this to a ratio up to 100% mono-firing at the Adani Power Mundra Coal Fired Power Plant, said a statement from Adani Power.
Kowa supported APL by conducting a global survey of hydrogen and ammonia-related technologies being utilised for power generation. IHI Corporation has already demonstrated its ammonia co-firing technology at a large-scale commercial coal-fired power plant in Japan and responded to many inquiries related to ammonia co-firing globally, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To achieve decarbonization of APL’s coal-fired assets, the parties, by considering the possibility of ammonia co-firing through the studies, aim to decarbonize APL’s coal fired assets with the objective to potentially implement the technology in other coal-fired units within India.
These studies contribute to carbon neutrality in India in line with the "India-Japan Clean Energy Partnership (CEP)" announced by the Indian and Japanese governments on March 19, 2022.
The statement said that the partnership will aim to promote energy cooperation between Japan and India through diverse and realistic energy transitions utilising all energy sources and technologies to ensure energy security, carbon neutrality and economic growth.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In addition, the parties intend to conduct research and development, demonstration and commercial implementation in parallel with that in Japan to achieve early global implementation of fuel ammonia supply chain.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!