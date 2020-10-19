Adani to complete 1,000 MW transmission line to Mumbai by Dec 2022

Trains had been stuck on tracks, businesses affected and work from home employees impacted as the financial capital plunged into darkness last Monday that lasted up to 14 hours in some pockets. "Adani is committed to completing the Kharghar-Vikhroli transmission line project within the timeline set by Thackeray," a spokesperson for Adani Group said in a statement. In the statement, ATL said there will be growth in power load in the megapolis and the mismatch between generation and load growth, it is now committed to executing two critical transmission projects that would help channelise additional power to Mumbai.