Adani to invest ₹2,000 crore to build 2 transmission lines in Mumbai for green energy
A senior from Adani Electricity Mumbai Sunday said the company is investing over Rs2,000 crore to build two new transmissions lines in the city to strengthen its network. This is part of their effort to strengthen its network as it moves closer to go more green by sourcing as much as 60% of the energy needed for the city from renewables by 2027.