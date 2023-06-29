Adani Total Gas plans to invest up to Rs. 20,000 crore in 8-10 years2 min read 29 Jun 2023, 07:04 PM IST
The company said it will use the investment to add more CNG stations, expand its pipeline network
Mumbai: Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), a joint venture between Adani Group and French energy behemoth TotalEnergies, plans to invest ₹18,000-20,000 crore in the next 8-10 years to build infrastructure for its gas distribution business, said Parag Parikh, CFO, ATGL in a note in the company's FY23 annual report.
