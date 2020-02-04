Adani Transmission raises $310 million debt through US private placement

Mumbai: Gautam Adani-led Adani Transmission Limited, India's largest private sector power transmission company, has raised $310 million in dollar-denominated debt through a private placement to US-based investors, the transmission company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

“Adani Transmission Ltd has circled up its US private placement transaction of USD notes to the eligible international investors. This USD denominated notes are raised by six wholly owned subsidiaries of Adani Transmission Ltd amounting to, $310 million. The proposed US note placement which will be fixed rate instrument will mitigate interest rate risk for these companies," the filing said.

This is the first time an Indian company has circled up transaction for its proposed US private placement in over a decade, the statement added. With this recent round of placement, Adani Transmission now has a 30-year, 10-year and 17-year maturity debt paper in the market, it added.

“We are delighted to raise these funds from our US stakeholders. This will help us mitigate interest rate risk in our TBCB (tariff based competitive bidding) projects. Further, we aim to expand our network to meet the growing demands of a T&D (transmission and distribution) sector," said Anil Sardana, managing director and chief executive officer at Adani Transmission.

The funds will enable the company support its efforts toward scaling infrastructure and improve electrification and bridge gap between supply and demand for power, he added.

“The placement is a strong endorsement of global investors’ confidence in Adani Transmission as a value creator and leader in the power sector contributing toward sustainable growth the country," said Sardana.

Adani Transmission has shown strong performance over 2019 with milestones that included – five successful letters of intent (LoI) to build, operate and maintain transmission in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and its recent partnership with Qatar Investment Authority, a significant step in stimulating the company’s growth.

The latest offshore debt fundraise from the Adani group company comes on the heels of over $2.76 billion of dollar debt fundraising through bonds that the group executed in 2019, making it the most active Indian corporate house in the dollar debt market.

In July, the group’s ports operating arm Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd raised $650 million to buy back bonds of a similar amount maturing in 2020. In June, it had raised $750 million through a separate bond sale.

The group’s renewable energy arm Adani Green Energy Ltd raised $500 million in May and followed it up with another bond issuance of $362.5 million in October.

Adani Transmission too had raised $500 million in November.

Last year, the transmission and distribution business sold a minority stake in its Mumbai electricity distribution company Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) to Qatar Investment Authority for $450 million. AEML is the licensee for an integrated power distribution, transmission and generation business that currently serves more than 3 million consumers in Mumbai.

Adani Transmission has a portfolio of cumulative transmission network of more than 14,800 circuit kilometers, out of which more than 11,470 km is operational. This includes around 3,320 km in various stages of construction.

Share Via

Topics adani transmission