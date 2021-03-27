“The acquisition of WKTL will bolster ATL’s pan-India presence, consolidating further its position as the largest private sector transmission company in India. This strategic West to South 765 KV interconnector with Substation in Southern India, completes ATL presence in all regions of the country. This asset will not only increase ATL’s size and scale but will also take ATL closer to its target of setting up 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022. The acquisition is a further demonstration of ATL’s drive towards differentiated capability through inorganic growth, successful integration & making such assets value accretive, for long term sustainable value creation for its stakeholders," said Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd, said,