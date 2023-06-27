Adani’s Godda plant for power supply to Bangladesh becomes fully operational

New Delhi: Adani Power Jharkhand Limited (APJL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, has started the commercial operations of its second unit of its 2 X 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Godda district in Jharkhand.

The reliability run rest, including commercial operation tests of second unit of the power plant was completed on 25 June, 2023 in the presence of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and Power Grid Corporation of Bangladesh (PGCB) officials, said a statement from Adani Power.

On 6 April, the first unit of the power plant, with 800 MW capacity, had achieved its commercial operations date.

APJL shall supply 1,496 MW net capacity power from 2X800 MW Godda USCTPP under the PPA with BPDB executed in November 2017 for the period of 25-years through 400 kV dedicated transmission system connected to the Bangladesh grid.

“Godda power plant will serve as a symbol of friendship and herald a new phase in the multifarious and long-standing relations of India and Bangladesh." said SB Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Ltd.

“APJL has completed Godda USCTPP along with dedicated transmission line within a track record time period of around 3.5 years from its financial closure despite of being affected by 3 Phases of COVID waves in India, China and Bangladesh, that too with timing mismatch. The Unit-1 of the Godda Project has achieved COD on 6th April, 2023 and within the period of around 2.5 months on 26th June, 2023 Unit-2 of the Godda Project has achieved COD," the CEO said.

Adani Power, a part of the diversified Adani Group, has an installed thermal power capacity of 15210 MW spread across seven power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.