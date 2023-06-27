Adani’s Godda plant for power supply to Bangladesh becomes fully operational

Adani’s Godda plant for power supply to Bangladesh becomes fully operational1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 09:46 PM IST
The reliability run rest, including commercial operation tests of second unit of the power plant was completed on 25 June, 2023 in the presence of Bangladesh Power Development Board and Power Grid Corporation of Bangladesh officials, said Adani Power
New Delhi: Adani Power Jharkhand Limited (APJL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd, has started the commercial operations of its second unit of its 2 X 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Godda district in Jharkhand.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×