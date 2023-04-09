Adani’s Godda plant starts power supply to Bangladesh3 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 07:40 PM IST
- The electricity supplied from Godda will significantly improve the situation in the neighbouring country as it will replace expensive power generated from liquid fuel, bringing down the average cost of power purchased
NEW DELHI : Adani Power Ltd has announced the commissioning of its first 800 MW ultra-super-critical thermal power generation unit at Godda in the Jharkhand district of India and begins supplying Bangladesh with 748 MW of power.
