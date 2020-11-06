Aditya Birla Group's EMIL Mines places winning bid for Odisha coal mine

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Group’s EMIL Mines and Minerals Resources Ltd and Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Private Ltd placed winning bids for Radhikapur (East) coal mine in Odisha and Urma Paharitola mine in Jharkhand, respectively, on Thursday, according to a government official.

The two mines that were bid out on the fifth day of commercial coal mine auctions have a total geological coal reserves of 755.63 million tonnes. A total of 17 coal mines have been auctioned till date under the commercial coal mine auctions that began on Monday, wherein the fuel is being awarded on a revenue-sharing basis. Earlier, blocks were awarded on a fixed payment per tonne basis.

While Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd were also vying for Radhikapur (East) mine; Adani Power Resources Ltd, Welspun Steel Ltd, JMS Mining Private Ltd, Adicorp Enterprises Private Ltd, and India Coke and Power Private Ltd were in fray today for the Urma Paharitola mine.

The government official cited above, requesting anonymity, said the e-auction process has seen strong competition and the two mines received good premiums over and above the floor price.

As part of the two-stage auction process, a bidder has to bid for the percentage revenue share over the reserve price. There will be no restriction on the sale and utilization of coal from these mines.

These bids come at a time when the global investor community is focussing on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing and the window for fossil fuels is closing. While transitioning to a green economy, India has also called for a reset on climate debate on coal as a fuel.

While a total of 38 coal mines were initially put on auction by the coal ministry, a total of 19 mines are being bid out under the 11th tranche of auction under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, located across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra. There were initially 76 bids from 42 companies for 23 coal mines, with the remaining 15 mines not getting any bids.

The last day of the auction is expected to be 9 November, with two more coal mines left to be bid out. These are Gondulpara in Jharkhand, and Gare Palma IV/7 in Chhattisgarh.

The winning bids for the earlier auctioned coal mines have been received from firms such as Adani Enterprises Ltd, Jindal Power Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, JMS Mining Pvt Ltd, Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corp. Ltd, EMIL Mines and Minerals Resources Ltd, Fairmine Carbons Pvt Ltd and Chowgule and Company Pvt Ltd among others.

India’s coal requirement is expected to go up to 1123 million tonnes (mt) by 2023 from the present levels of around 700 mt. The earlier plan was to mine 1.5 billion tonnes of coal by 2020. Despite having the world’s fourth largest coal reserves, India imports around 235 million tonnes (mt) of coal, of which around 135mt can be been met from domestic reserves.

