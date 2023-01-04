After a bumpy year, renewable energy looks poised for boom times

Efforts are under way in India and the U.S. to make more solar components within their own borders, but the IEA said China will still be the dominant player with $90 billion in investments from 2022 to 2027. Even so, investment in solar manufacturing in India and the U.S. will reach nearly $25 billion combinedover 2022 to 2027, a sevenfold increase compared with the past five years, the IEA said.