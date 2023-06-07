After Hisar pilot project, Jindal Stainless to switch to green hydrogen at Odisha plant: CSO11 min read 07 Jun 2023, 04:17 PM IST
In an interview to Mint, Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) of Jindal Stainless said that India is well-positioned to generate green hydrogen due to access to clean water and renewable electricity.
The government approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission earlier this year, under which it plans to achieve five million metric tonnes (MMT) of green hydrogen production by 2030. “The recently launched National Green Hydrogen Mission, with an outlay of ₹19,700 crore, will facilitate transition of the economy to low carbon intensity, reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Budget 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×