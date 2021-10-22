A global rally in prices of conventional fuels such as crude oil, gas and coal has extended to the solar space, with module prices touching a high of 28 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for Indian projects, the highest since 2019, two people aware of the development said.

The surge is due to China’s worst-ever power shortage, with factories running on limited days. With modules making up nearly 60% of a solar power project’s total cost, any price increase will impact the internal rate of return (IRR) from such projects, many of which have already signed power purchase agreements (PPAs). Moreover, with India having strict commissioning deadlines, failing to meet them will attract penalties for developers.

Solar panel companies have pending supplies of around 5 gigawatts (GW) to Indian developers till 31 March 2022. Mint reported earlier about Chinese solar equipment makers such as Trina Solar Ltd, a major solar equipment maker, serving force majeure notices to its Indian clients, citing their inability to supply equipment according to agreed schedules.

“The jump in solar module prices will impact the project economics of already bid out projects. Not only the supplies are getting impacted, but also the prices at which these modules will be made available is a big question mark," one of the two people said, requesting anonymity.

Solar equipment supplies to India from China have already been impacted due to disruptions in shipping lines, high freight and a severe container shortage. Meanwhile, India will enforce a basic customs duty on imported solar cells, modules and inverters from 1 April next year, making such imports costlier.

“It’s a wake-up call, I guess. Tariffs were being priced to perfection with no room for error or contingency. It just shows how returns in non-risk mitigated tariffs go up in smoke when the tide turns, and the music stops. Solar continues to be a great place to invest, but it’s time reality checks in," said Sanjay Aggarwal, president of Fortum India Pvt. Ltd and in charge of Finland’s state-controlled power utility Fortum Oyj’s business in India.

India has also been hit by the rally in global oil prices, with petrol and diesel prices ruling at record highs. The price of imported Indonesian coal has also jumped from $60 per tonne in March to $200 per tonne in September and October, leading India’s import-dependent thermal power projects to lower generation.

Queries emailed to Chinese solar equipment makers Trina Solar Ltd, Jinko Solar, ET Solar, Chint Solar and GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd on Thursday remained unanswered. Queries emailed to a spokesperson for India’s new and renewable energy ministry on Thursday also remained unanswered until press time.

Despite running the world’s largest green energy programme, India has a local manufacturing capacity of only 3GW for solar cells and 15GW for solar modules. India’s solar cells and modules imports fell to $571.65 million in FY21 from $1.68 billion and $2.16 billion in FY20 and FY19, respectively.

China alone accounted for $494.87 million of India’s imports last fiscal, followed by Thailand at $18.76 million.

India’s import dependency is expected to reduce with a planned increase in local production. Reliance Industries Ltd, Adani Group and US-based First Solar are among 19 bidders seeking to set up solar manufacturing units under the government’s ₹4,500 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. The scheme is expected to add 10GW capacity of integrated solar photovoltaic manufacturing plants and bring a direct investment of around ₹17,200 crore.

“The significant changes in the global prices of solar modules and logistics cost has indeed created uncertainty on the viability of some projects that are due for commissioning in the next 12 to 18 months. This will have an impact on the renewable capacity addition programme of India. Hopefully, the large domestic manufacturing capacity that is coming up under the PLI scheme should help in meeting the shortfall and the targets," said Sanjeev Aggarwal, founder and managing director of Petroliam Nasional Bhd-owned Amplus Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Chinese solar power module makers had earlier raised prices at regular intervals and even reneged on their contracts to supply the equipment already contracted for even at the cost of their bank guarantees being encashed, as reported by Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.