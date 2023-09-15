comScore
After Saudi Arabia, UAE keen on power grid connectivity with India: RK Singh
New Delhi: Days after India signed an energy agreement with Saudi Arabia, Union minister for new and renewable energy (MNRE) R.K. Singh on Friday said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also evinced interest in having grid connectivity with India.

On 10 September, India and Saudi Arabia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of energy, which also included cooperation in grid connectivity.

Singh said that connecting India's power grid with that of Saudi Arabia and the UAE would help India supply power to Europe as the European grid would also be connected to the grid in the West Asian region.

The minister said that the energy pact would encourage cooperation in the field of renewable energy, green hydrogen, good ammonia, among others. He said that finance from Saudi funds may be cheaper for India projects and the pact would also help Indian green energy companies to set up plants in Saudi Arabia.

The pact would help boost bilateral investment in the field of hydrogen and storage, and oil and gas, according to a statement released on 11 September. Carbon capture, utilization and storage were also covered under the MoU.

Both the countries would also cooperate in promoting digital transformation, innovation and cyber-security and artificial intelligence in the field of energy and develop qualitative partnerships to localize materials, products and services related to all sectors of energy, supply chains and its technologies.

"The MoU will develop a stronger partnership between India and Saudi Arabia in the field of energy. The MoU will support India’s efforts for energy transition and transformation of global energy system towards combating climate change," the statement had said.

Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 07:50 PM IST
