After Saudi Arabia, UAE keen on power grid connectivity with India: RK Singh1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 07:50 PM IST
On 10 September, India and Saudi Arabia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of energy, which also included cooperation in grid connectivity
New Delhi: Days after India signed an energy agreement with Saudi Arabia, Union minister for new and renewable energy (MNRE) R.K. Singh on Friday said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also evinced interest in having grid connectivity with India.
