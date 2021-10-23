Ahead of COP26, Saudi Arabia resists calls to cut oil investment

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Saudi energy minister, and Saudi Arabia’s envoy to the Glasgow summit, Khalid Abuleif, have asked like-minded oil producers, including Nigeria, Kuwait and Oman, to push back against the IEA’s investment recommendation, according to people familiar with the matter. Prince Abdulaziz is pushing the argument that such a rigid zero-investment target for new oil and gas development would reduce supply before global demand drops significantly, risking an oil-price superspike, according to people familiar with the talks. An investment ban also isn’t fair to economies that are overly dependent on importing or exporting oil and gas, these people say.