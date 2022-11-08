AIIB, GEAPP partner to accelerate energy transition1 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 05:25 PM IST
The announcement sees AIIB and GEAPP cooperating through a shared vision to address the energy transition challenges in Asia and beyond
The announcement sees AIIB and GEAPP cooperating through a shared vision to address the energy transition challenges in Asia and beyond
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) on Tuesday announced a collaboration and strategic investment partnership for mobilizing up to $1 billion for the financing of green energy transition and renewable energy projects, in both the public and private sectors.