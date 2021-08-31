Ailing discoms at heart of power reforms struggle

In the 2021-22 Budget, a key proposal was to end the monopoly of state-run discoms and the delicensing of power distribution. Simply put, consumers would have the option of choosing the service provider and switch their power supplier as in the telecom industry. Cities such as Ahmedabad, New Delhi and Mumbai are home to 10% of Indians served by private discoms, but without the option of choosing the supplier. For the rest of the country, power supply is still controlled by state-run discoms. The amendment seeks to enable the entry of private companies in distribution, thereby bringing in the benefits of competition.