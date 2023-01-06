AIMCo, OMERS, Brookfield eye Fourth Partner Energy deal

The global investors’ interest in India’s green energy space comes against the backdrop of the ambitious energy transition plans drawn up by the Centre. The government on Wednesday approved a ₹19,744 crore National Hydrogen Mission to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030. The marquee scheme is expected to attract ₹8 trillion in investments by 2030. There are several clean energy deals in play, as reported by Mint, including Ahmedabad-based Torrent Power Ltd’s discussions with ReNew Energy Global Plc to buy 1.1GW of its operational, clean energy capacity at an enterprise value of $1.2 billion. E-commerce giant Amazon is also creating a wind and solar merchant power portfolio to sell on the electricity exchanges.

